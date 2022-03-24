The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, March 24.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi’s Specialbuys

Ahead of Mother's Day, there are a number of new bouquets and flower baskets you can only get in-store ahead of the big day.

Gardenline walk-in greenhouse (Aldi)

For other items, if you are considering beginning to grow out your garden, then a Gardenline Walk In Greenhouse for £34.99 might be a good place to start.

Another item for outdoors from Gardenline is its Decorative Gazebo, which would be perfect to block out the sun if you have some friends or family round and are sitting outside for a meal.

It's on the pricer side at £124.99, but it would provide some effective cover if needed.

Additionally, if you wanted to try out an outdoor activity this year in fishing then the Crane Khaki Fishing Shirt for £14.99 will keep you comfortable on your visit out to the lake.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

With the recent good weather that has shined upon the UK this week, Lidl has released a number of items to help with garden upkeep.

This includes some Parkside Grow Pots and Fibre Grow Pots, both for £1.49 per pack.

Livarno Garden Storage Bench (Lidl)

If you were aiming to grow something a bit bigger this Spring then this Tomato Planter for £14 might do the trick.

Outside of the plants, if you wanted to add to your garden furniture collection then this Livarno Home Garden Storage Bench could be an option, which has about 280 litres of storage to keep whatever you desire inside.