A NEW restaurant specialising in Indian street food and craft beer is preparing to launch in York.

Bundobust which opened its first restaurant in Leeds in 2014 now has its sights set on the old Argos building in Piccadilly, York.

The business also has venues in Liverpool and Manchester along with its own brewery which opened last year after more than 18 months of work creating recipes that enhance its menu.

The Bundobust site in Liverpool Picture: Google Maps

Beer brewed at the Manchester-based Bundobust Brewery is only available in its restaurants.

The vibrant independent, which is making a name for itself in the food and drink scene in the north, prides itself on successfully offering casual dining and combining two passions - Indian street food and craft beer.

Bundobust's menu includes bar snacks, such as spicy nuts, along with snacks and sharing dishes, such as okra fries, bhaji butties, and Tarka Dhal with rice.

They also serve local cask ales, and international beers.

Bundobust, which was founded by Mayur Patel and Marko Husak, has lodged an application with City of York Council for a premises licence to be able to sell alcohol from 11am to midnight, Monday to Sunday.

The application is for 11-13 Piccadilly, which takes in the former Argos site and the neighbouring Ladbrokes branch.

They are also seeking permission to be able to serve late night refreshments daily from 11pm to midnight.

The venue's daily opening hours would be from 9am to half post midnight.

It is the latest venture to make Piccadilly its home, revitalising a once tired part of the city centre, with German Doner Kebab having also opened nearby in the former Brighthouse building.

It has asked for a licence to start as early as next month.