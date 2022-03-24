A YORK-BASED train firm is urging customers to book their tickets now for travel over the Easter break.
LNER services across the East Coast route are proving popular with 350,000 bookings already confirmed between April 8 and 25, including more than 103,000 for the holiday weekend itself.
LNER is operating a full timetable, with no planned engineering works taking place across its 956-mile route connecting major towns and cities between Scotland, Northern England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London King’s Cross.
David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming more and more people back to rail and our services during the Easter period and school holidays are proving really popular.
"We’re urging people to book early to avoid disappointment and we’re look forwarding to welcoming customers onboard to enjoy our legendary customer experience.”
Customers who book direct using the LNER website or app can also enjoy the benefits of LNER’s popular loyalty rewards scheme. More than 350,000 people have already joined LNER Perks, which offers two per cent credit back on LNER journeys and £5 credit for signing up. Extra benefits and further exclusive offers have recently been introduced to members with more incentives to come.
Further information and the best value fares can be found at: lner.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.