WORK has now been completed to provide new football pitches and changing facilities in an East Yorkshire town.
The work at Stamford Bridge Playing Field Association's land at Browns Field in Roman Avenue South, Stamford Bridge.
The Playing Field Association (PFA) received £130,000 funding from East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of Commuted Sums from local housing developments to purchase the land and an additional £120,000 for additional works to the site.
In addition to the Commuted Sums funding, the PFA received funds from the Football Foundation and £3,000 from Stamford Bridge AFC towards the project, with the PFA contributing £7,000 of their own funds.
Councillor Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said : “The award of Commuted Sums provided by local housing developments as a condition of their planning approval has seen the completion of these much needed improvements in Stamford Bridge.
"I am very pleased that we have been able to contribute to these new facilities, which will make a real difference."
Works have been undertaken to ensure the land is at playing pitch standard with the aim of commencing playing football on the site in time for the start of the 2022/23 season in September 2022.
