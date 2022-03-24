A RAFT of parking charge changes are set to come in to force in York next month.

From Monday, April 4 there will be a number of changes to City of York Council owned car parks, on street parking and season permits across the city, including:

• The standard rate of car park and on-street charges will increase by 10p per hour. For those that have a Minster Badge they will get a discount of 30p in short stay car parks and 60p standard pay car parks.

• a new £1 charge is being introduced to Minster Badge holders who park in the majority of council owned car parks and on street locations after 6pm where an evening tariff is charged. The cost of parking without a Minster Badge is £3.

• residents will continue to be able to use Fast chargepoints without paying for parking overnight via the Minster Badge. Charging tariffs do still apply.

• there will be a tariff increase for using EV chargepoints to 20 p/kWh for Fast and 25 p/kWh for Rapid / Ultra Rapid chargers.

• a new overstay fee at Rapid chargers will be introduced. This will be applied automatically after 90 minutes and will add £10 to the pay-by-phone option (in selected car parks) remains 10p cheaper per hour than the standard rate.

• season parking permits: there are inflationary increases across permits. The respark permit (First Household Permit) prices have been frozen.

The council will also be installing new tariff boards in all council car parks to display the new charges shortly.

A council spokesperson said: "Visitors and residents are encouraged to use York’s Park&Ride service, which offers free parking in sites across the city.

"The Park&Ride allows people to travel to York by car, park for free in secure car parks and complete their journey into the city centre by bus. Two children under 16 can travel free with an adult.

"All Park&Ride sites and buses are equipped with free WiFi and offer a frequent, low-floor service which are all wheelchair accessible.

"Please note the Poppleton Park&Ride is still being used as a Covid test site, so remains closed."

The Minster Badge gives York residents discounts on parking in council car parks and on-street parking bays.

And currently residents can park at a reduced rate in most council car parks during the day, park for free after 6pm in most council car parks and park in on-street parking bays after 6pm.