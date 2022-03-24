Bunting at the ready! This year marks Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a time where the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen’s 70 incredible years of service.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Nextdoor, the neighbourhood network has partnered with the Eden Project and its renowned initiative The Big Lunch to encourage people all over the UK to get together this June and celebrate the Jubilee with their neighbours and local community.

The Big Lunch, an idea from the Eden Project, is an annual celebration for neighbours and communities, which this year becomes The Big Jubilee Lunch and forms part of the official celebrations for HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2-5.

As one of the official partners of The Big Jubilee Lunch, Nextdoor is helping people all over the country to connect with their neighbours and local community to host or find their nearest Big Jubilee Lunch so people can celebrate together.

In fact, Nextdoor has a pledge to encourage the nation to invite one million neighbours to celebrate with a Big Jubilee Lunch in their local area. Whether it’s a street party or getting together with neighbours over tea and cake in the garden, it's time to start knocking on your neighbours’ doors to plan your own Jubilee celebration or Big Jubilee Lunch.

How to get started?

Whether you regularly have a natter over a cup of tea with your neighbour or water their plants whilst they’re away, for some of us, we may be too shy to strike up a conversation. Or perhaps our neighbours themselves might be feeling isolated or lonely and are not sure how to reach out.

Nextdoor can help start those all-important conversations to make new friends or reconnect with people in your community.

A quarter of Brits have said getting to know neighbours virtually first would help in-real-life meetings happen faster! Nextdoor is a safe, trusted environment to get to know your neighbours and your newsfeed will be dedicated to the people and places in your community.

It’s so easy to get started and The Big Jubilee Lunch is a great way to get to know your neighbours a little better. All you need to do is visit nextdoor.co.uk/biglunch where you’ll be able to join Nextdoor (if you’re not already a member) and also find out how to get hold of your own Big Lunch pack – filled with everything you need to get the party started including tips, recipes, posters and invitations.

Once you're on Nextdoor, you can introduce yourself, create or join a group in your local area and even chat about plans for organising a Jubilee celebration with your neighbours.

Using Nextdoor to help with your Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations

Once you’ve found a local Big Jubilee Lunch or you’ve started inviting your neighbours to your own, Nextdoor can also help you find all those extra bits and bobs you need - like tables, chairs, cake stands and decorations.

Whether you’re planning a decadent afternoon tea, a relaxed barbecue, or an all-out traditional street party to honour The Queen, right at your fingertips you’ll have access to Nextdoor For Sale and Free where you can browse and track down items in your local area that could be useful to host your Big Jubilee Lunch.

About Nextdoor

Joining Nextdoor isn’t just about a single street party. It is an opportunity to get to know the people who live in your neighbourhood. It’s where you can join local groups, keep abreast of local news and offer support to those who may need it. It’s a chance to shop in local businesses or even sell items and give them away for free.

So, now’s the time to get into the spirit and start inviting people to your own Platinum Jubilee celebration!

Be it a post, video or picture on Nextdoor, or a lovely handmade invite to your very own Big Jubilee Lunch that you pop through people’s letterboxes, inviting your neighbours to celebrate with you is what it’s all about and Nextdoor is here to help you, just visit: nextdoor.co.uk/biglunch