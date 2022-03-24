This is a guide to walking your dogs along beaches in Yorkshire as councils prepare to enforce the Spring ban.

The Dog Exclusion Order 2009 means it is an offence for a person in charge of a dog to visit restricted beach routes.

The Dog Exclusion Order means dogs are only allowed on beaches between September 30 and May 1.

It affects busier beaches in the region, including popular seaside towns like Scarborough and Whitby, with many councils clearly marking out restricted areas.

Anyone who breaches a dog ban can face a fixed penalty notice of £75, but those prosecuted through the courts could be fined a maximum of £1,000.

York Press Camera Club member Malcolm Hare's photograph shows a dog enjoying Fraisthorpe Beach, part of Bridlington Bay.

When and where are dog bans on Yorkshire beaches?





Bridlington North and South

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: North from the northern end of North Marine Promenade to the north-eastern face of the North Pier. Bridlington South from the southern face of the South Pier to the eastern face of Princess Mary Promenade Sea Wall.

Filey

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: Dogs are not allowed between the sea wall at Royal Parade to the beach slipway that separates the Coble landing from the promenade.

Sandsend

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: Dogs are banned from the West Pier to the East side of the beach steps (next to the Western end of the beach chalets). Signs and pavement stencils clearly mark out restricted areas for owners too.

Scarborough North Bay

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: Scarborough Borough Council describes the ban as extending across the main sections of the beach. The areas are clearly marked with signs, making it easy for dog owners to know which parts they can take their dog.

Scarborough South Bay

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: Scarborough Borough Council describes the ban as extending across the main sections of the beach. The areas are clearly marked with signs, making it easy for dog owners to know which parts they can take their dog.

Whitby West Cliff

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: Dog bans apply to the main sections of the beach with signs clearly marking restricted areas.

Sandsend

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: The dog ban covers the beach from the steps below the toilet facilities below Sandhills to the slipway at the southern end of Bank Bottom Car Park.

Hornsea

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: Dogs are not allowed from the concrete ramp at Headland View to the steps south of Sands Lane; between the concrete ramp at Headland View and the steps south of Sands Lane.

Withernsea

Ban: May 1-September 30.

Where: Dogs are banned from the access ramp opposite Seaside Road to the beach access steps, 100 metres south of Pier Towers.

Dog friendly beaches in Yorkshire