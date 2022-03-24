A MAN needed medical attention after a house fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 7.41pm last night (March 23) to Harewood Road in Harrogate after reports of a house fire.
A spokesman for the service said:"Crews attended reports of a fire in a domestic property.
"The fire was out on arrival and a man was treated at the scene for smoke inhilation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.