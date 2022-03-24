POLICE are investigating a vehicle theft in York.
North Yorkshire Police are keen to trace whoever took a moped from a driveway in York.
They say a blue moped was taken from Tang Hall Lane between midnight and 6am on March 15 and was recovered on St Nicholas Fields later the same day.
A police spokesman said: "We're asking for your assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly if you saw something or have CCTV in the area.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. You can also email philip.gobby@northyorkshire.police.uk - please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220043971."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.