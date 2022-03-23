YORK confectioner Nestlé says it will no longer sell KitKats and other non-essential brands in Russia.
The move comes after the company was criticised by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for still conducting business in Russia in a streamed speech to protesters on Saturday.
A spokesman said Nestlé had significantly reduced its operations in Russia, stopped all advertising, suspended any capital investment and reduced import/export to essential goods only. ’This means our focus is on essential foods including nutrition/health products and therapeutic pet food. There is no import or export of products between Russia and the UK.
’To be clear – this relates to KitKat products made in Russia. There is no impact on York as we do not export KitKat from York to Russia in the first place.’
