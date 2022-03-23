A COVID outbreak amongst York councillors has led to a full council meeting on Thursday going virtual - even though legislation does not not currently allow decisions to be taken remotely.

The LibDem administration announced tonight that a number of councillors had contracted Covid in the past week as the number of cases rose in the city.

A spokesperson said that in a bid to protect vulnerable councillors, staff and residents, the meeting would now be held remotely, as had been practised during previous stages of the pandemic.

They said that as there was currently no legislation that would enable decisions to be made remotely, decisions made by councillors at the remote meeting would have to be ratified by the council’s chief operating officer.

They said that following meetings and discussions between council leaders and officers, the majority of political group leaders - except the Labour and Conservative groups - had agreed to take steps to allow the meeting to happen remotely, in order to minimise the spread of infection.

Cllr Carol Runciman, LibDem executive member for health and adult social care, said: "Health, wellbeing and safety is absolutely paramount at this time, and whilst national restrictions have eased, we are seeing another Covid infection spike sweep the country.

"Unfortunately, this latest wave of infections has also affected a number of councillors. Therefore, in order to protect many vulnerable colleagues, who are following public health guidance, a decision has been made to hold the upcoming full council meeting remotely.

“By doing so, this will allow all members, even those who are currently isolating, to participate in the debate on various important matters on the agenda, including the council’s governance framework – the constitution, and minimise the risk of passing the virus on to others.

“Whilst we are seeing gradually life return to normal, in reality Covid is still very much around us and directly impacting our NHS and the most vulnerable. In order not to waste the sacrifices made by so many in the last two years, we should continue to take all reasonable precautions to keep ourselves and the city safe.”

LibDem council leader Keith Aspden thanked colleagues who had 'worked together to ensure a fair democratic process can take place, whilst protecting vulnerable colleagues and members of staff.'

He added: "It would not be appropriate for councillors who are still infectious to attend a public meeting, especially when the meeting can be held virtually, with decisions ratified by the council’s chief operating officer.

“Many councils across the country, including neighbouring councils in North Yorkshire, have held most or even all of their major meetings remotely to protect councillors and staff and set best public health example.

"Government have still not enabled councils to take full advantage of the safety and flexibility of remote meetings.

"We reiterate our calls for this be urgently considered, as the current lack of legislation is effectively compelling councillors to consider breaking public health guidance, putting their colleagues, staff and members of the public in danger.”