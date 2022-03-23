FIREFIGHTERS are battling a fire in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 4.49pm today (March 23) to an area of land off Wigginton Road.

A spokesman for the service said at 5.30pm: "York crew are currently attending a small fire in the open measuring about 30m x 10m.

"The crew are using beaters to help put the fire out.

"The cause at this time is unknown at this time."