ARE these the worst two residential areas for potholes in York?

Most of the reports of potholes to City of York council in March 2022 via Fix My Street – a website in which residents can anonymously report to their councils what needs to be repaired in their local area – were found in Acomb and Copmanthorpe.

A survey of councils by the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) found that the number of potholes that need repairing in England has increased by 23 per cent in the last 12 months due to a lack of long-term investment.

The survey showed that the proportion of council budgets allocated to highway maintenance has fallen from 5.5 per cent to 5.1 per cent in England (excluding London) in the last year.

AIA has suggested that it would cost £12.64 billion to return local roads to a condition in which cost-effective maintenance would be possible.

One in five local roads would need to be rebuilt in the next five years due to their condition, and local roads are resurfaced once every 70 years on average.

These are the potholes reported on via Fix My Street in Acomb and Copmanthorpe.

The Paddock, Acomb

Reported on Saturday, March 19.

The resident said: "Potholes are deteriorating rapidly and expanding the damaged area.

"Multiple potholes are causing issues in driving and pedestrians crossing road are losing their footing."

Hotham Avenue, Acomb

Reported on Saturday, March 19.

The resident had originally reported the pothole on February 19, and reported it again on the website a month later.

They said: "The hole has not been fixed, and I got email from the council to tell me it will not be fixed."

Moorgate/Kingswood Grove, Acomb

Reported on Monday, March 7.

The resident said: "Breaking up of road surface after previous attempts to fix."

St Nicholas Road, Copmanthorpe

Reported on Wednesday, March 16.

The resident said: "Potholes are getting worse all along college road.

"This is the worse one at turning onto st Nicholas road.

"I have to avoid it when turning, so as not to damage the car."

Temple Lane, Copmanthorpe

Reported on Sunday, March 6.

The resident said: "Small and quite deep pothole.

"It looks like it’s been marked for works but none has been done, been this way for months."

Heathcroft, Fulford

Reported Tuesday, March 8.

The resident said: "Deep, large pothole at the side of the road which needs filling. It’s quickly getting much worse!"