A RETAIL property in a prime location on York's high street is for sale for just under £1m.
The shop at 22/23 High Ousegate, which is on the market for £995,000, is a mid-terraced retail unit with a double-fronted ground floor sales area.
It comes with spacious accommodation on three upper floors and the basement.
The retail unit is being marketed by Barry Crux & Company, an independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in York, who say it provides 'a great opportunity to purchase a city centre investment property'.
The premises are let on a 10-year full repairing and insuring lease at a passing rent of £65,000 per annum.
The lessee is Brown and Gold Limited, a well-established jeweller and pawnbroker, which operates from the site.
There is provision for a review of the rent on July 31, 2022 and a tenant break clause at the end of the sixth year of the term in 2023.
Other nearby retailers include Lakeland, Fat Face, Urban Outfitters, Costa and Santander Bank.
