A POPULAR York brewery wants to expand by creating a new tap room and visitor tours.

Brew York is looking to set up these new ventures at its satellite base at Osbaldwick, on the eastern side of York.

Founded in 2016, the award-winning brewery first opened in Walmgate, where it later opened a function suite and beer hall. It has run brewery tours at the city centre site since 2018.

To meet growing demand, the company opened a second brewery at the Osbaldwick Industrial Estate, off Outgang Lane last year.

Now it wants to change the use of part of the Osbaldwick brewery to create a tap room and allow brewery tours.

A planning application has been submitted to City of York Council setting out these ambitions.

In a letter from chartered town planners nineteen47 on behalf of Brew York, the new proposals are explained.

The tap room would provide facilities for visitors before and after tours.

Tours would last one hour and each one consist of around 20 people. There would be three a day, for example, at 1.30pm, 3.30pm, and 5.30pm, three days a week; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.

The target market would be beer enthusiasts, such as CAMRA members, and those interested in learning about the brewing process as well as sampling Brew York's selection of beers.

It would be a different experience to the tour offered at the Walmgate site. The letter states: "The Osbaldwick facility will offer a different tour experience due to scale of the operation, the different brewing methods and equipment on show, and the different beers which are brewed on site (at least 20 different fresh beers available at Osbaldwick compared to only two or three at Walmgate)."

The tap room at Osbaldwick would be open to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9pm, but it is thought most visitors would be people on the tours. Food would not be provided.

Co-owner and Brew York head brewer Lee Grabham with co-founder and managing director Wayne Smith at the Osbaldwick brewery site.

It is hoped the proposed development would create six full or part-time jobs. The business currently has around 70 employees - having begun with just two in 2016.

The plan does not impact on the Walmgate site, where brewery tours will continue.

Several leading retailers including Asda and Morrisons stock Brew York beers.

To read the full planning application, (ref: 22/00459/FUL) visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk

