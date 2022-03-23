YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by nine, taking it to 851.1 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 350 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 59,702.

In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 23, taking it to 764.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 920 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 170,253.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 36, taking it to 759.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 577 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 96,854.