A PARTNERSHIP, highlighting the risks of underage drinking and working to improve the health and wellbeing of young people, has launched in North Yorkshire.

A Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) was launched in Filey, Eastfield and Hunmanby on Tuesday (March 22).

CAPs are made up of partnerships between local authorities, police, schools, retailers, neighbourhood groups and health providers working together on the issue.

Kate Winstanley, director of Community Alcohol Partnerships, said: "I am delighted to see the launch of a CAP in Filey, Eastfield and Hunmanby. Underage drinking is associated with school and educational problems, unprotected sex, drug-taking, violence and drinking problems in later life.

“In just over a decade, CAP has set up more than 240 partnerships around the UK and our evaluations show they are having a significant impact on reducing children’s alcohol consumption, improving their health and wellbeing and enhancing the communities where they live.”

The CAP will work with youth services and local organisations to provide alcohol-free activities for young people.

It will also work with local schools to take a proactive approach to alcohol education and ensure that young people are equipped to make the right decisions about issues including alcohol and drugs and anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Working with local retailers aims to help them avoid making underage sales and reduce ‘proxy’ sales where adults buy alcohol for under-18s.

Partners in the CAP include Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, North Yorkshire Police, Zoe Metcalfe, the Police and Fire Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, Filey Town Council, Eastfield Town Council, Licensing and Trading Standards, schools, retailers and the local community.

Inspector Andy Short, of the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This part of North Yorkshire remains a safe and friendly place for our children and we want to ensure that it stays that way.

"I am pleased to see the community coming together in this new CAP to highlight the risks of underage drinking and reduce alcohol harm among our young people.”