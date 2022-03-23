RYEDALE residents are urged to sign up to the district councils garden waste service for £38 a year.
Margaret Wallace, Director of People and Resource for Ryedale District Council said: “Whether you are a seasoned gardener or looking to get into it for the first time, now is a great opportunity to sign up for our garden waste service."
The decision to charge £38 for the garden waste service was made at the reconvened Council budget meeting, which took place on Thursday 24 February.
Reminder letters and emails have been sent to current garden waste subscribers. Subscriptions can be renewed by going to www.ryedale.gov.uk, by phoning 0800 035 1566 or visiting the Post Office or other outlets displaying the Pay Point sign.
If a resident doesn’t want to re-subscribe to the service, their collections will stop from 31 March 2022 and they will need to compost garden waste at home, or take it to a local Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Residents are reminded to keep their current bin tags attached to their bin to reduce the amount of plastic waste put into the environment. If the plastic licence tag is lost or damaged, Ryedale District Council will replace it.
For the teams to collect garden waste, citizens need a current subscription and a plastic licence tag attached to their bin. A receipt will be issued as part of the renewal process as proof of purchase. New plastic tags will be issued to new customers or customers wanting additional bins.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment