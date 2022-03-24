A RESIDENT at a care home in York celebrated reaching their 108th birthday in style this week with a party with friends and family.
Olive Edwards, a resident at Birchlands Care Home in Haxby, celebrated reaching her 108th Birthday on Wednesday (March 23).
Olive, who was born in March 1914, celebrated in style with a party with her daughter and her Birchlands family.
Carla Omerta, the recreational therapist for Birchlands Care Home, said: “It’s obviously been a tough three years. But, here at Birchlands, we try our best to make every birthday and celebration as wonderful and as special as we can - but turning 108 is absolutely phenomenal.”
To celebrate reaching the milestone birthday, Olive enjoyed a wonderful cake and had her special dinner request, which was baked salmon, made by the staff at the home. She also had special balloons that were put up in her bedroom on the day.
