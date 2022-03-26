SOME readers will have memories of celebrating the Queen's Coronation in June 1953.

Sandra Vardy is one of them - and kindly sent us this fantastic photo of a street party in Stamford Street, near Leeman Road, in York. You can see the terraced houses of Bright Street just behind.

She is the teeny lass on the left, dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood.

We posted the photo in our online nostalgia group, Why We Love York - Memories on Facebook.

This prompted Mark Hutchinson to share this: "If that is Bright Street at the end my aunty Hilda (Hilda and her husband Bill) used to live in one of the houses on the right of the photo either number 3 or 5 next door to the Rhoades family and then she moved across the road (why I've no idea!) to No 9 Bright Street which is either the brown door you can see in between the two people at the back or it's the one just out of shot to the right. The shop you can see on the right-hand corner when I was a kid used to be a laundrette for many years."

Stephen Oxlade shared his own Coronation day photo in York.

Coronation day street party in Fossway, York, in 1953

His image is of a Coronation day street party in 1953 with all of residents of Fossway and beyond gathered outside his house at no 67, with the Muncastergate bollards in the distant. They were "designed to keep us riff-raff out of their private, precious estate, some hopes!" he quipped.

He also told a colourful anecdote. "Of interest may be the girl second up on the right, with white hat, she was my next door no 65 neighbour. She worked on cordite, at Rowntrees, fusing in WW2, and her skin got coloured yellow for the duration! She was known as a Canary Girl. She was a lovely friendly-natured lass. One of many in that council street!"

Our other photos today show City Art Gallery decorated for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 2, 1953, and the Old York Street Criers from the City of York official Coronation souvenir programme.