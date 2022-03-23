A YORK venue is "delighted" to be staging its very first major exhibition - exploring the history of the two rivers flowing through the city.

The Merchant Adventurers’ Hall in Fossgate will host the 'Trail of Two Rivers' exhibition, looking back at the history of the Ouse and the Foss and the important role they have both played through the ages.

Alastair Barron, governor of the York Merchant Adventurers Company said: “We’re delighted to be holding this fascinating exhibition at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, examining the history of our city and the importance of its two rivers.

"The Ouse and the Foss have physically shaped York over the centuries and the trail reveals many unusual facts about the city. It also illustrates the rivers’ importance to how York became not just one of the country’s most important trade hubs, but also the epicentre of culture, ideas and fashion through the years."

Over the years, both of the rivers may have made the headlines when the city experienced disastrous floods, but the rivers have also been responsible for York’s growth as a city and its place on the world trade map.

"Without the River Ouse and River Foss, the Merchant Adventurers, their hall and the City of York would not exist," a spokesperson said.

The interactive exhibition weaves its way through The Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, bringing to life the history of the rivers and the many fascinating stories they have to tell through the unique collections.

The trail reveals how the rivers were not just invaluable trading routes, but also highlights their importance through the ages, facilitating political thought, religious change, trends and fashion.

It will look at how during the 18th century, the Foss operated as a canal until the railways took over in the 19th century, how the rivers have been used by commercial ships for more than 2,000 years and how the rivers meant that the citizens of York enjoyed such exotic food such as lemons, oranges and ginger in the 15th century.

As early as 1859, the Foss housed an open-air swimming pool and the rivers were used as skating rinks when the great frosts arrived.

Lauren Marshall, museum director, said: "Putting the trail together has been a wonderful experience and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall.

"Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning, we’re sure you’ll enjoy the journey around our beautiful building, as well as the fascinating stories revealed. We’d also love to hear your memories of the rivers, which you can share by visiting our website."

The exhibition will run at the venue from April 4 until March 31 2023. Tickets can be purchased on the door as no advanced booking is required.