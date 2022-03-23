TWO new tenants have just taken the final units in a popular arcade in the heart of the city of Ripon.
These two deals with Yorkshire Physio and Gladrags Ripon follow hard on the heels of Yorkshire Cancer Research moving into to the city’s arcade, which has recently undergone a £100,000 refurbishment.
Edward Marshall, director of arcade owners Frank Marshall Estates, said: “It is absolutely wonderful news that the iconic arcade is now fully occupied. The arcade, which links the city’s main car park to the historic Market Square, is a fabulous new location for both Yorkshire Physio and Gladrags Ripon. It is the beating heart of the city, with a really strong and consistent footfall.
“It gives us great pleasure to welcome our two new tenants to the arcade and to announce that the arcade is full. We believe our sensitive refurbishment has given the arcade a new identity, making it much more visible and more of an attraction from the Market Square side in particular.
“Ripon is a sleeping giant and we are delighted with our attractive, new-look development.”
Other occupiers of Ripon Arcade include North Yorkshire County Council and retailers such as Scriven Opticians, Home Bargains, the British Heart Foundation, Blue Cross, Westwood’s Barbershop and Social, Caffe Tempo and the Card Factory.
