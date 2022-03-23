IF you're heading out Pocklington way there is still (just) time to catch an exhibition of historic maps of the area at the Pocklington Arts Centre.

The 'Roger’s Maps' exhibition brings together historic maps from across the district dating from the 14th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. All were collected or created by local historians and mapmakers, and they have been chosen from the archives of the Pocklington & District Local History Group.

The exhibition, which runs at the arts centre until Saturday, was inspired by the history group's late president, Roger Bellingham. For many years a Pocklington solicitor, with history as a hobby,he then took early retirement and retrained as a distinguished local historian.

The opening of the 'Roger's Maps' exhibition in Pocklington. You have until Saturday to see it

He began recording, researching and writing about Pocklington from the moment he arrived in Pocklington in 1961. He both collected and created maps throughout his life which he left to the history group in his will. On display are the charts he produced detailing Pocklington’s 18th century enclosure awards and the town’s ancient watercourses, in addition to a small selection of the many maps he acquired and preserved through work and study.

A late addition to the exhibition is a wartime map of Pocklington produced by the Pocklington Home Guard in 1939.

The map, which belongs to Pocklington man John Plaistowe, detailed the arrangements in place to defend the town in case of invasion. It shows how Pocklington would have been divided into defensive zones, and where street barricades would have been constructed.

Roger's Maps runs at Pocklington Arts Centre until Saturday. Admission is free