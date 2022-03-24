THREE "fearless" employees of York Racecourse are set to take to the skies to raise money for the venue's charity partner.

Colleagues Maiti Stirling, Louise Daly and Anthea Morshead will take part in a tandem skydive next month at Bridlington with the aim of raising thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Macmillan ‘Jump of Their Lives’ Skydive, postponed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is one of many fundraising activities York Racecourse have planned across the year.

Maiti, who has worked as the marketing and sponsorship executive at the racecourse for three years, said: "I’m a secret adrenaline junkie having previously competed in charity boxing. I like the fact that people are shocked when I tell them I’m doing a skydive for Macmillan, it’s not what they’d expect.

"I’m so excited for the skydive, it’s been postponed for two years and I can’t wait to soar over the beautiful Yorkshire countryside and East Coast."

Joining Maiti is Louise, commercial manager and Anthea Morshead, racing manager and raceday clerk of the course, as well as 13 other skydivers. Collectively, the group have raised over £13,000 for Macmillan.

Anthea, who has worked at York Racecourse for 12 years and will be a familiar face to many racegoers, said: "I’ve helped to organise the Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ race since it started, and I’ve been inspired by the fantastic fundraising efforts of the jockeys, racecourse and racegoers over the years.

“I took part in a tandem skydive over 20 years ago, it’ll be interesting to see if I’ve still got the nerve."

Meanwhile, Louise said she "couldn’t be more excited," to be taking part in the event.

"The support I have witnessed from people who have sponsored me has blown me away. I guess that is testament to the fantastic work Macmillan does as so many of us are so sadly affected by cancer," she added.

Another of York Racecourse's fundraising events this year is the Macmillan Charity Raceday on Saturday June 11, including the charity horse race the Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ 2022. This partnership, which started over 50 years ago, has raised over £9 million to support people living with cancer.

William Derby, chief executive at York Racecourse, said: "York Racecourse are incredibly proud of our long running partnership with Macmillan. Through tremendous support from individuals and organisations we raised a remarkable £300,000 in 2021.

“We are very much looking forward to raising vital money for people living with cancer with a fabulous year of fundraising ahead us, including Macmillan Charity Raceday, which is the biggest charity raceday in British racing and traditionally Macmillan’s biggest single fundraising event.”

You can support the skydivers by donating at: https://bit.ly/36nnMlR