PRESS Camera Club member Marion Hayhurst shares her passion for photography and some of her favourite images...

What is your full name?

Marion Hayhurst

What area/town do you live in?

Strensall

What is your age

62

Occupation

Retired mental health nurse

When and why did you take up photography?

I've always enjoyed taking photos but when the pandemic struck and we entered the first lockdown I decided to combine mapping the changes on Strensall Common with the permitted daily exercise (and dog walk). I thought this would make a nice distraction at a anxious time to focus on the changes nature brings despite whatever else is going on in the world! I posted the photos on Instagram and much to my surprise I soon realised that other people enjoyed them too. It was through Instagram that I was persuaded to become a BBC Weather Watcher which is a lot of fun.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love capturing the moment, the beauty around us or a special moment and then having that memory in a photo as a permanent reminder. I also love the feeling I get if I capture a good shot and also the reaction from others from a encouraging comment to seeing one of my photos in newspapers, magazines or on TV! I have also started to edit some of my photos and I enjoy pushing myself to try different things and learn something new!

What equipment do you use?

I mostly use my iPhone 12 as it's just so handy but I also use a Cannon 2000D

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

If I had to choose just one it would be a gorgeous colourful sunrise in Beadnell, Northumberland which I took in January this year, no editing, it was just stunning to see the sky change colour and the reflections on the beach and to be able to capture and keep that memory!

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

I enjoy everything to do with nature and often combine walking the dogs with taking a few photos on Strensall Common. I love a misty morning sunrise which is frequently how the day starts on the Common!

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined The Press Camera Club in May 2021, I wanted to move out my comfort zone and attempt the challenge of the monthly competition. I enjoy seeing other people's photos, getting inspiration and also I like to share my photos and obviously I enjoy seeing my photos in print!

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I'd really like to develop portraits, perhaps in black and white as it's not something I have attempted and also the Northern Lights as I think that would be such a great experience.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just go for it, when you're out and about there's always opportunities to take photos. Share them on social media and listen to the feedback, but mostly enjoy yourself! Use your mobile, you don't need to have expensive cameras to create a good photo!

Anything else you wish to tell us?

I've had so much fun since becoming a BBC weather watcher and was lucky enough to be chosen as a finalist in their "pic of the season" last year.