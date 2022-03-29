Dawn Lowther, 58, is a hairdresser in York. She is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our regular feature on Press Camera Club members, she tells us more about her passion and shares her favourite photos

When and why did you take up photography?

Roughly about 30 years ago I started enjoying taking pictures. It started as a hobby. I am still just an amateur. I find it relaxing in the very busy world we live in.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love catching that moment of either light shining on to a simple structure, an area of beauty, or of animals, birds and other wildlife. I don't have a set taste: it's whatever catches my eye at that moment in time.

What equipment do you use?

Sometimes my phone when I don't have my camera on me. Or I use a bridge camera or a Canon EOS 4000D.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I truly do have a favourite but there is sometimes too many. I say "yes that's the best" then look at another and say the same! A lot make me smile remembering that moment I took the picture.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

If I had to choose a place it would be Norfolk. I love the fens and wildlife there but it also has some of the most wonderful churches. It's a tough question as I also like Devon and Pembrokeshire and Northumberland too. We have some outstanding areas in the UK.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I have been a member for a few years. I joined because I enjoyed looking and appreciating the other photographers' pictures knowing how much they will have thoroughly enjoyed capturing that moment.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I truly wouldn't know who or where. I am an opportunist - so couldn't say!

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

My advice would be photography doesn't always mean you have to travel miles nor does it mean you have to spend a fortune on equipment - it can be as small or as big as you want it to be.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

Both me and my husband use our holidays going to areas around the UK and finding areas of beauty or looking out for wildlife, or walking around old churches and taking random pictures. There is something lovely about a joint passion.

