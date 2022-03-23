While spring is a time when we often experience warmer days and lighter evenings, it can also be the time that hay fever rears its ugly head.

According to the Met Office, pollen season usually begins from March and runs until November in the UK so the pollen count is about to increase.

With that in mind, interior, skincare and pet experts have offered tips on how you can reduce hay fever symptoms in your home.

How to reduce hay fever symptoms

Keep windows and doors closed

As the weather gets warmer, you might be tempted to open a window or a door to let some fresh air in, however, this gives pollen an easy way into your home.

Adam Pawson, Head of Digital at Safestyle, explained that, if needed, you should try to open windows “overnight when the pollen levels are much lower and close them again once you wake up.”

Increase light cleaning

Regularly dusting your blinds can help you out during pollen season, according to Helen O’Connor, Product Manager at 247 Blinds.

She said: “Ideally, you should clean your blinds once a month to get rid of any dust or pollen that may be lingering on the surface. If you have roller blinds or roman blinds, just give them a soft dusting and gentle vacuum once a month.

“Venetian blinds or plantation shutters can have a more thorough clean. Wipe down each slat using a damp cloth and some washing up liquid, then finish up with a quick dusting to ensure they’re pollen-free!”

Laundry (Canva)

Stay on top of laundry

You can reduce trapped pollen sticking to your bedding by washing it once a week and by washing your clothes when you’ve been outside.

Lucy Ackroyd, Head of Design at Christy, said: “Choose a cool bed linen made with blended anti-allergy hollow fibre and microfibre to minimise the buildup of dust mites.

“To eliminate allergens, put your bed sheets on a hot wash at least once a week.

If “heavy night sweats” are something you experience with your hay fever or allergies, your bedding should be washed “at least twice a week to keep your fabric feeling clean and fresh,” she said.

Be mindful of your mattress

Director at bed specialist Time4Sleep, Jonathan Warren, advises that you buy the right mattresses.

Allergies can be set off by the bacteria and “dust mites as well as skin cells and mildew” within your mattress.

“It’s better to opt for a mattress with a solid core such as memory foam or latex so that there is reduced space for allergens to hide!”

A woman holding a tissue up to her nose (Canva)

Remove pollen from your skin

Mia Moseley-Smith, skincare expert at skincare retailer Face the Future explained the importance of cleansing your skin as soon as it’s possible.

When wearing makeup or SPF, she advises that you “double cleanse, starting with a micellar cleansing water to initially remove the majority of makeup and SPF from the skin, before following with a gentle cream or gel cleanser to fully clear your pores of dirt.”

After this, a hydrating mist can 'cool the skin' and you should also lock in moisture with a fragrance-free moisturiser, she said.

A dog (Canva)

Brush your pet’s hair daily

Catrin George, Animal Wellbeing Content Writer at pet insurance provider, Animal Friends Insurance, explained that dogs can carry pollen via their fur so brushing them regularly is ideal.

She said dogs can be affected by seasonal allergies just like humans, meaning a daily brush of their fur can help them out too.