A POPULAR venue in East Yorkshire is set to host a special charity screening of Olga to raise money for those hit by the crisis in Ukraine.
Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) will join over 100 cinemas across the UK to screen Olga, a new film about a young female Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile.
From each ticket sold, a donation will be made to support Ukraine via the Disasters Emergency Committee.
PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Film has always had the power to unite people and raise awareness around significant world events.
“We wanted to do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine and look forward to joining other cinemas nationwide in screening such a poignant and timely film.”
Olga is the directorial debut of Elie Grappe and held its World Premiere in International Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, where it won the SACD Award. The film received its UK premiere as part of the Glasgow Film Festival.
The previews are a result of a partnership with 606 Distribution and the BFI. PAC will be screening it on Monday April 11 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available on the venue's website or at the box office on 01759 301547.
