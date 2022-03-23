THE boss of under-fire P&O Ferries has apologised to those affected by the sacking of 800 seafarers - but says 'it was the only way to save the business'.

Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Frances O'Grady said legal action could still be taken against P&O despite its claims that it had not broken any laws.

P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite has agreed to be questioned by MPs over the firing of nearly 800 workers without notice following the announcement last week.

He will appear before a joint Transport and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee hearing on March 24, the committees confirmed.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ms O'Grady said the ferry firm had argued they had not acted illegal as the staff were not employed in the UK.

"They're claiming that but, of course, we don't believe their legal advice is right and in the past, in fact, P&O has followed consultation rules, so either their very expensive legal advice has changed or their morals have just fallen through the floor."

She said it was the case that one of their ferries was registered in Cyprus and another in the Bahamas, adding: "These are all about tax arrangements, but it's the workers' contracts that we're looking closely at".

She said: "We believe that P&O has acted unlawfully. It's now clear that they deliberately flouted UK law in failing to consult with workers and their unions and sacking those 800 loyal and skilled seafarers.

"We also now know, of course, that ministers knew that the sackings were imminent, and they knew before the workers knew, and they failed to inform unions too, so now the ball is in the Government's court to make sure that P&O either reinstates those workers or they pay a very high price."

Anti-P&O protesters have been moved from the entrance to the Port of Liverpool by police.

About 40 demonstrators blocked the road leading to the port, where P&O operates a Liverpool to Dublin service, from about 8am.

The protest, organised by the RMT union, caused a tailback of lorries heading into the port.

Demonstrators shouted: "P&O, shame on you."

At about 8.35am, police officers moved protesters from the road, warning them they could be arrested if they did not move.

Darren Ireland, RMT regional organiser, said: "We're trying to get the point across about the way P&O is treating seafarers, it is absolutely shocking."

In a statement, Mr Hebblethwaite said: "I want to say sorry to the people affected and their families for the impact it's had on them, and also to the 2,200 people who still work for P&O and will have been asked a lot of difficult questions about this.

"Over the last week, I've been speaking face-to-face to seafarers and their partners. They've lost their jobs and there is anger and shock, and I completely understand.

"We needed fundamental change to make us viable. This was an incredibly difficult decision that we wrestled with but once we knew it was the only way to save the business, we had to act.

"All other routes led to the closure of P&O Ferries. I wish there was another way and I'm sorry."