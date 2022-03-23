A STRIKE at a York sweet factory has entered day three.

As previously reported by The Press, staff at sweet makers Valeo in Low Poppleton stopped production at 5pm on Monday (March 21) in a dispute over pay. The York factory manufacturers Fox’s Glacier Mints, Poppets, Mint Humbugs and own brand sweets for the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

Workers say they feel they have been left with no choice but to leave their production lines for two hours each day.

Katherine Mitchell, GMB Organiser, said: “These are low paid workers, who work in hard and difficult conditions to produce sweets for various supermarkets and suppliers, including M&S.

“All they want is a decent day's pay for doing it.

“They've taken the step to walk out mid-shift, which is an historic and very brave thing to do, bearing in mind the bullying and intimidation that they have had to endure.

“We call on Valeo to get back round the table, re-open talks and do the right thing by its workforce.”

A striking Valeo worker said: “It was nerve-racking walking out the first time to take industrial action, but what choice did we have.

“Many of my friends at Valeo have kids to feed and clothe and it's just getting harder and harder for them with the cost of living the way it is - some are now going without so they can provide for their kids.

“I don’t know how Valeo bosses sleep at night.

“All we want is a decent rate of pay that we can live on - and respect from management.

“It’s not too much to ask for.”

Dozens of GMB members voted to walk out after Valeo bosses offered below inflation pay rise, excluded the lowest paid workers from a one-off payment and took two days holiday off others.

Low Poppleton was the scene of another strike by GMB members in 2016 when it was owned by Tangerine Confectionery who have since been taken over by Valeo.

The Press has tried to contact the company for a comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.