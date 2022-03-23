TWO drug dealers have been sentenced following a two-year police investigation in a North Yorkshire town.

Darren Walker, of Darley, Harrogate, was sentenced at York Crown Court yesterday (March 22) to 44 months in jail for possession with intent to supply cocaine. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £190. In addition, Walker was found to be driving under the influence of cocaine when stopped and was disqualified from driving as a result.

Hannah Sharratt, of Fairfax Avenue in Harrogate, also sentenced in York, was given a suspended sentence totalling 24 months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of cocaine and cannabis. She must also pay a victim surcharge of £156.

On the afternoon of April 16 2020, Walker and Sharratt were stopped in a vehicle by plain-clothes officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite Team just off Leeds Road in Harrogate.

A search located two bags of cocaine in the glove box and a further bag under the passenger seat – with a street value of more than £2,500. A further small amount of cocaine was found in Sharratt’s possession and a small amount of cannabis in a car door pocket.

Police seized and examined Walker’s phone, which showed him arranging the sale and transportation of drugs for street-level distribution.

Both Walker, 44, and Sharratt, 32, were subsequently charged and entered guilty pleas.

PC George Frost, from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite Team in Harrogate, said: “We are working tirelessly to combat criminal exploitation and drug supply in the area and will continue to proactively target those who would seek to gain from the sale of harmful illegal drugs in our communities.

“This court result sends a clear and robust message that the sale of Class A drugs on the streets of North Yorkshire will not be tolerated.”

