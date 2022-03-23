A HOUSE builder has donated 10,000 bricks to York College to help construction students develop their skills as the industry faces a staff shortage.

York-headquartered Persimmon delivered enough bricks for a large three-bedroom home, to be used by students and apprentices during training and assessments, to lend support to efforts to attract and support the next generation of construction professionals.

The Government has set a target of building 300,000 new homes a year. But a report by the Construction Industry Training Board last year estimated that the industry will need 217,000 new workers by 2025 just to meet demand.

Builders and developers have been warning of a staff crisis within the trade, which is causing projects to stall and wages to increase in the face of rising costs for materials due to global supply chain disruptions.

York College chief executive and principal, Lee Probert said: “The partnership we enjoy with Persimmon Homes is not only of huge benefit to our construction students but is ensuring we continue, as a college, to have a positive impact on the region’s economy.

“Given the substantial growth in the construction industry it’s vital that York College provides young people with the skills to enter the construction industry and continues to be at the forefront of providing access to high quality skills for the sector."

He said Persimmon's donation of bricks 'signals their commitment to our students' learning and will support the development of their practical skills'.

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, added: “With the need for new housing well documented, we know how important it is to support construction students and help develop a diverse, talented workforce for the years ahead.

“We are particularly proud of our links to local colleges and helping young people across the region to develop the skills they need to pursue one of the many exciting careers that housebuilding has to offer.

“Attracting young people from all backgrounds is absolutely vital to make up for those retiring from the industry.

"That is why we continue to build upon the 400-plus apprentices and trainees we currently have across the group and just last week launched our Target 50 initiative to take on another 50 female apprentices and technical trainees in construction-facing roles this year."

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, was at the college when the delivery was made, and said: “Partnerships between colleges and businesses are essential in helping ensure that we successfully train the workforce of tomorrow today. This donation of bricks to York College by Persimmon, provides students with vital training materials they need to hone the skills they need to successfully enter the workforce.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “I welcome the work being done by York College, with construction companies, to equip young people in York with the skills they need to embark upon successful careers in construction: an industry that has a big role to play in delivering on both our local and national net zero targets.”