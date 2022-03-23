A You Tube video has been created as part of a council campaign for us all to be more active.
City of York Council says its iTravel team has resources and support for residents and employers to increase active travel.
This includes creating travel plans, urban cycle skills and cycle maps the wide offering support to encourage residents of all abilities to become more active.
The council’s Health Trainers team also offer support and advice for those who wish to find more ways to be more active.
In addition, support for those rebuilding mobility and fitness following restrictions and lockdowns in recent years, is still available on the Live Well York Website as part of the #WhatsMyNextStep campaign.
Health and activity experts from the region created video and advice to help improve muscle tone, build core strength, and improve balance.
A new active travel campaign from the council, has now launched with a video this week, hoping to inspire residents to travel actively by raising the profile of active travel opportunities in York.
The council says its campaign will promote behaviour change inspired messages, addressing both the barriers people experience and the motivations relating to active travel. The video features a local busker and local residents using a range of transport modes around the city.
It follows the council planning to spend £3.3m improving active travel connections through its Active Travel Programme.
The video can be seen at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqBLbTHrKpM
