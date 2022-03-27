BAD parking is a blight for many communities.

In recent weeks, Press readers have been sending photos of some of the worst examples as the government considers making pavement parking illegal.

Here are some of the latest examples of inconsiderate parking in York:

One reader, who asked to remain anonymous, sent us a selection of photos of bad parking in Haxby and said: "It is a huge problem in Haxby and throughout York.

"It is absolutely getting worse and worse unfortunately.

"People simply are so inconsiderate and lazy and don't think about pedestrians who quite rightly try and walk along a footpath but are faced with these idiots leaving their tin boxes blocking the way.

Just one of many examples of bad parking in York sent to us by readers

"They really are brainless, when you take into account disabled people, parents with pushchairs and young children and the elderly with walking frames and wheelchairs trying to get past these illegally placed vehicles and have to use a busy road to do so.

"Something needs to be done,100 per cent as it is in London. I really do feel all pavement parking should be banned. This also needs to be policed by the authorities all the time as it would solve a lot of issues and give the pavement / footpath back to the people it was meant for: pedestrians, and not motor vehicles."

Another reader sent us photos from Huntington and told us how their partner had slipped on wet grass trying to get past a vehicle that was parked on the pavement.

They said pavement parking should be outlawed: "It creates danger for pedestrians, especially children and vulnerable adults."

One reader sent photos of cars blocking the road and local driveways outside Badger Hill Primary School. Unsurprisingly they gave a thumbs up to banning pavement parking.

Blocked in at Badger Hill

And another photo was sent from Tang Hall showing a red van parked across the pavement. "Everyday. No prams or mobility scooters could get by," said our reader.

One reader, who has MS, shared a photo of pavement parking in Front Street, Acomb, and said: "The bane of my life. As someone with MS, parking like this outside my house is like a red rag to a bull. I have been complaining to the police, the council and Gale Farm Surgery for over ten years."

Another reader sent in a picture of a car blocking the path outside York cemetery and added: "There there is parking in the cemetery grounds so this was totally unnecessary."

Have you seen examples of bad parking in York? Tell us where and when via the Send Now button below...