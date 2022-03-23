YORK Racecourse is to give a record £10 million in prize money for the 18 days of the 2022 season.

A course spokesman said the investment was part of York’s ongoing commitment to attract the best horses to the Knavesmire and support British racing.

"This investment is some £1.2 million higher than the pre pandemic season of 2019 and surpasses the equivalent figure for last year by £2.4 million," he said.

"Every race will be worth at least £15,000, with significant increases on all racedays over a broad range of contests.

"The impact of the above means that every meeting will offer at least £150,000 in reward to connections."

He said that both the Group One Darley Yorkshire Oaks and Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes were set to reach £500,000 in prize money, whilst the Group Two Sky Bet City of York Stakes would run for Group One prize money of £400,000.

"Alongside this, are Britain’s richest flat handicap, maiden, nursery handicap and juvenile Group Twos for both fillies and colts. The Group One Juddmonte International, which was the Longines World’s Best race in 2020, will continue to have a £1 million purse."

He said that new for 2022 would be an ITV Sky Bet Sunday Series raceday on May 22, with a prize fund of £200,000, as well as a new £100,000 EBF Restricted Race Final for colts and geldings on October 7 – the 31st race at York to offer a six-figure purse.

He said that further investments would be visible in track itself, as well as in improved facilities for both horses and connections.

"This will sit alongside further improvements to racegoers facilities, such as a refurbished champagne bar, new disabled viewing platforms, a six-figure investment in racegoer seating, not to mention enough new carpet to cover the equivalent of three tennis courts."

Chairman of York Racecourse, Bridget Guerin, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors, racegoers and partners that allows York Racecourse to make this bold commitment of £10m in prize money to British Racing.

"After sharing the challenges of the last two years, we now look forward to welcoming connections to the Knavesmire.

"I’m confident they will repay this record investment by sending their stars to York for our enthusiastic and knowledgeable racegoers to enjoy. They are assured of a warm Yorkshire welcome.”