PUPILS from one York school rubbed shoulders with royalty at a special event in the nation’s capital.

The group of youngsters from Archbishop Holgate’s CE School in York travelled to London to join 600 young people from across the UK celebrating Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey as part of a congregation of over 2,000 people.

The event, celebrated annually on the second Monday in March, is the largest annual multi-faith Service in the UK and is usually attended by the Queen, who is Head of the Commonwealth. She was represented this year by Prince Charles, who was joined by senior members of the royal family, the prime minister, members of the cabinet and other MPs, Commonwealth heads of state, ambassadors, and specially invited guests.

Richard Nihill, the school’s chaplain said: “The students and I were very excited about being given this wonderful opportunity. We had an amazing day in London, meeting people from across the Commonwealth and seeing members of the royal family at this unique event. It surpassed all our expectations and was unforgettable.

“When we arrived at the abbey it was wonderful to be personally greeted by Lord Sentamu, former patron of Archbishop Holgate’s, who was delivering the reflection at the service and was waiting to greet members of the royal family.”

Before the service, the group had a guided tour of the Renaissance paintings of the National Gallery and saw some of London’s most famous sights, including Covent Garden, Trafalgar Square, Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament, and Buckingham Palace.

The service, broadcast live on the BBC, celebrates the unity and diversity of the modern Commonwealth and aims to foster a greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s role and achievements. This year the theme was ‘Delivering a Common Future’, highlighting how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family work together. Since this year is the Queen’s jubilee year, there was also a special focus on the role service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.

Attendees at the service were treated to performances from Mica Paris, members of the Whānau London Voices, Emeli Sandé and the London African Gospel Choir, and south London-based steel orchestra, Melodians. There was also a collaboration between poet Imtiaz Dharker and sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun.

Student Reuben Stockdale said: “I really enjoyedit as it was something different from normal school. It was a unique opportunity that very few people get to experience, and I am very happy that I was one of them.”

School Captain Oliver Pugh said: “The whole day was a fascinating experience, in both taking part in an extraordinary celebration of our Commonwealth and its future, and celebrating our British values, as well as seeing the most influential figures in the country stand before our very eyes. It was a memorable occasion, to which I was honoured to represent Archbishop Holgate’s School.”

Commonwealth Day is a celebration of the Commonwealth’s rich diversity and an opportunity to promote understanding on global issues, international cooperation and the work of Commonwealth civil society organisations.