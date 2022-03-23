A HOUSEBUILDER has donated £15,000 to support the commemoration of a historic event, which took place 700 years ago.
The Battle of Boroughbridge took place in the North Yorkshire village happened over 700 years ago - and a remembrance event was held in the area on March 12, the closest weekend to the battle date of March 16 1322.
Yorkshire housebuilder Miller Homes was "delighted" to support the people of Boroughbridge and the Battlefields Trust with the donation to go towards new plaques on the site.
"Once the plaques and the trail have been finalised, it will be a wonderful way for walkers, residents and visitors to understand a little more about those historic events that lasted for only three days, 700 years ago," said sales director, Debbie Whittingham.
The Battle of Boroughbridge took place on land adjacent to the River Ure. The commemorative plaques will be placed around the village and share facts about the battle.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.