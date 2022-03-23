A YORK city centre street is to become permanently one-way following a decision by the councillor in charge of transport.

The one-way restriction in Coppergate was introduced in June 2020 to give pedestrians more space to socially distance and for the creation of a cycle lane.

It allows buses and taxis to travel from Parliament Street to Clifford Street along Coppergate, but not in the other direction.

A council consultation last year found that 49 per cent of people backed the move, but 51 per cent of people called for the return of the two way system.

The council says the measure has created a quieter, more pleasant environment that feels safer for pedestrians and cyclists and has resulted in a 50 per cent reduction in traffic.

There have been issues with vandalism, with people removing wands and cones, but these have now been fixed in place.

A temporary traffic order for the changes expires in June, so Cllr D’Agorne has decided to make the change permanent, subject to a consultation.

He said: “There are significant benefits that have been identified, not least the way in which this links to the Castle Gateway scheme which hopefully is going to open up a much more attractive, much busier area of a city around Clifford’s Tower and Castlegate.”

Some bus journeys now take longer as a result of the changes and this is to be reviewed.

A consultation on the permanent change will now take place. If there are no objections, council officers will make the change, but if there are, Cllr D’Agorne will consider them at a later meeting.