The weekend is almost here and there's plenty of things to do in and around York.

The Press has a full section dedicated to local events listings - a space for gigs, tours, family events, courses and much more.

If you were looking for the ultimate guide to what's on in York, here are just some of the main events taking place in the district this weekend.

For those looking to promote an event or buy tickets, simply visit the York Press' local events platform directly here.

Friday, March 25

The Art of Disruption with Magid Magid

When: 7pm-9pm

Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB

What: Magid Magid came to Sheffield from Somalia as a refugee aged five. He is the youngest, first refugee and first Green Party Lord Mayor of Sheffield, and became a MEP for the Green Party in May 2019. York Literature Festival 2022 welcomes Magid Magid for an evening celebrating his book The Art of Disruption. Tickets cost £10 via here.

Saturday, March 26

RAF Association York Branch Club AGM

When: 12pm-3pm

Where: 3-5 Aldwark, York, YO1 7BX

What: RAF Association York Branch and Club Annual General Meeting 2022. All Life, Full and Associate members are welcome to attend. More details about membership here.

Satire, Libel and the Law with Andrew Bricker

When: 2pm-3pm

Where: York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX

What: Free event, part of York Literature Festival 2022. Andrew Bricker (Ghent University) will discuss the ideas and implications of his new book, Libel and Lampoon: Satire in the Courts (Oxford University Press).

Contagious Laughter: Satire and the Pandemic with Leigh Stein

When: 5pm-6pm

Where: York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX

What: Free event, part of York Literature Festival 2022. Join Adam Smith and Jo Waugh, co-directors of the York Research Unit for the Study of Satire, for a conversation with American author and satirist Leigh Stein about her satirical novel, Self-Care. The event concludes with the official launch of Smith and Waugh’s new book, Contagious Laughter: Talking About Satire in the Age of Covid-19.

Europe’s 100 Best Cathedrals, with Simon Jenkins

When: 7pm-9pm

Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB

What: This exploration of Europe’s history tells the stories behind beautiful cathedrals and their role in the European imagination. Tickets cost £10 via here.

Blonde on Bob 'Nothin' But Dylan'

When: 8pm

Where: Black Swan, Peasholme Green, York, YO1 7PR

What: A night celebrating the music of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan with five piece band BLONDE on BOB and special guests FREEWHEELIN'. Tickets cost £10, more information here.

Sunday, March 27

Fictional York: Diverse Communities in Creative Responses

When: 11am-12pm

Where: York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX

What: This session will explore a few key examples of York’s fictional appearances (and the various ways that authors have approached York and the people who live there) before considering bigger questions about representation and diversity in literary York. Free event.

Our City Festival

When: 11.30am-3.30pm

Where: York Explore Library and Archive, Library Square, York, YO1 7DS

What: Our City Festival: One Community Many Voices is a new event on 27 March 27, 2022. The event is a festival for all York residents, groups and communities. The event will include vibrant content; Speakers, music, dance, theatre, art and much more.

1979 with Val McDermid

When: 4pm-6pm

Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB

What: Dubbed the Queen of Crime, Val McDermid has sold over 17 million books globally and is translated into more than 40 languages. 1979 follows reporter Allie Burns chasing her big scoop and exposing the criminal underbelly of respectable Scotland. Tickets cost £10.