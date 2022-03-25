The weekend is almost here and there's plenty of things to do in and around York.
Friday, March 25
The Art of Disruption with Magid Magid
When: 7pm-9pm
Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB
What: Magid Magid came to Sheffield from Somalia as a refugee aged five. He is the youngest, first refugee and first Green Party Lord Mayor of Sheffield, and became a MEP for the Green Party in May 2019. York Literature Festival 2022 welcomes Magid Magid for an evening celebrating his book The Art of Disruption. Tickets cost £10 via here.
Saturday, March 26
RAF Association York Branch Club AGM
When: 12pm-3pm
Where: 3-5 Aldwark, York, YO1 7BX
What: RAF Association York Branch and Club Annual General Meeting 2022. All Life, Full and Associate members are welcome to attend. More details about membership here.
Satire, Libel and the Law with Andrew Bricker
When: 2pm-3pm
Where: York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX
What: Free event, part of York Literature Festival 2022. Andrew Bricker (Ghent University) will discuss the ideas and implications of his new book, Libel and Lampoon: Satire in the Courts (Oxford University Press).
Contagious Laughter: Satire and the Pandemic with Leigh Stein
When: 5pm-6pm
Where: York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX
What: Free event, part of York Literature Festival 2022. Join Adam Smith and Jo Waugh, co-directors of the York Research Unit for the Study of Satire, for a conversation with American author and satirist Leigh Stein about her satirical novel, Self-Care. The event concludes with the official launch of Smith and Waugh’s new book, Contagious Laughter: Talking About Satire in the Age of Covid-19.
Europe’s 100 Best Cathedrals, with Simon Jenkins
When: 7pm-9pm
Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB
What: This exploration of Europe’s history tells the stories behind beautiful cathedrals and their role in the European imagination. Tickets cost £10 via here.
Blonde on Bob 'Nothin' But Dylan'
When: 8pm
Where: Black Swan, Peasholme Green, York, YO1 7PR
What: A night celebrating the music of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan with five piece band BLONDE on BOB and special guests FREEWHEELIN'. Tickets cost £10, more information here.
Sunday, March 27
Fictional York: Diverse Communities in Creative Responses
When: 11am-12pm
Where: York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York, YO31 7EX
What: This session will explore a few key examples of York’s fictional appearances (and the various ways that authors have approached York and the people who live there) before considering bigger questions about representation and diversity in literary York. Free event.
Our City Festival
When: 11.30am-3.30pm
Where: York Explore Library and Archive, Library Square, York, YO1 7DS
What: Our City Festival: One Community Many Voices is a new event on 27 March 27, 2022. The event is a festival for all York residents, groups and communities. The event will include vibrant content; Speakers, music, dance, theatre, art and much more.
1979 with Val McDermid
When: 4pm-6pm
Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB
What: Dubbed the Queen of Crime, Val McDermid has sold over 17 million books globally and is translated into more than 40 languages. 1979 follows reporter Allie Burns chasing her big scoop and exposing the criminal underbelly of respectable Scotland. Tickets cost £10.
