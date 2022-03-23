A CORDON is in place at a business in an East Yorkshire town after money was stolen and damage was caused to a cash point.
Humberside Police were called shortly after 3am today to a business in Market Place in Howden, with reports of a loud banging noise and a vehicle, described as a dark coloured Audi, driving away from the area.
Officers found that someone had damaged a cash machine before taking money from inside.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said that a silver-coloured transit van with a black stripe along the side, union flag on the back door and orange edging had been left outside the business.
Area searches were carried out however the suspects were not located.
Investigations are underway and police have asked anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch.
They are keen to hear from anyone who saw an Audi and van of the above descriptions travelling in the area prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 33 of March 23.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
