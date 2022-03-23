A NEW lodge retreat offering five-star luxury is being created in North Yorkshire.

Staycation destination developer Actually Group is investing £4m to create the exclusive new resort near the village of Wombleton in Ryedale.

Keld Spring Lodge Retreat is designed to offer a new kind of luxury lodge holiday as Actually Group aims to raise the bar for high-end staycation experiences.

The flagship development, across a nine-acre site with panoramic views, will feature premium quality, low-carbon lodges, blending architect-led design with contemporary elegance.

The development will feature 30 lodges on the edge of the North Yorks Moors National Park and the Howardian Hills.

Landscaping is well advanced on site, with the first lodges due to be in place by the end of May.

Actually Group offers a complete end-to-end package, from land acquisition and development, to lodge design and manufacturing, and destination management and marketing.

It specialises in low-carbon and environmentally sensitive developments, and has a growing portfolio of high-end developments in many of the UK’s most sought-after holiday locations.

A launch event for Keld Spring is being held on site over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Anyone keen to own a luxury holiday home or interested investors are being urged to register to attend from Thursday, April 14, to Easter Monday, April 18.

Keld Spring is close to tourist attractions and events, with Actually Group saying it offers 'a high-yielding investment opportunity and the perfect getaway for a stylish, spacious and unrivalled holiday'.

Andy Sutton, chief executive officer of Actually Group, which is headquartered in Sunderland, said: “Keld Spring will offer innovative, luxurious living accommodation that offers the ideal recreational space inside and out, in a stunning location with so much to do and great places to visit nearby.

“It lays down a new marker for high-quality, sustainable holiday lodges on a site that complements its scenic setting and showcases the quality of staycation destinations we’re creating in many of the UK’s most beautiful regions.”

Rhodri Andrews, marketing director of Actually Group, said: “Keld Spring offers both a compelling lifestyle opportunity and a rewarding investment proposition.

“Owners of lodges at Keld Spring can enjoy luxury living while investing wisely in the lucrative UK holiday market which is forecast to continue to see long-term growth.”

Actually Group is developing multiple sites across the UK and is aiming to create 15 new destinations, 1,000 lodges and 500 jobs by the end of next year.

Recently Actually Group announced the acquisition of Preseli Lodges and Garden Rooms, based in Pembrokeshire, west Wales. Now rebranded as Actually Lodges, the manufacturer will supply the ultra-low-carbon sustainable luxury lodges for Actually Group’s rapidly-growing portfolio of sites.