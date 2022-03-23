A FAMILY-RUN delicatessen and village store has gone on the market.

Jo-Ann McMillan and her daughter Eliza have run The Hunmanby Pantry for the past 15 years, but Jo-Ann is now set to retire and she's looking for someone to take the business on.

The family-run delicatessen and village grocery shop lies in the heart of Hunmanby and, under their tenure, has established itself as a local favourite for its range of fresh baked goods and locally sourced produce.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has put the store on the market on a leasehold basis, with a guide price of £130,000.

The business is split between two units, with a garage separating them.

Unit one serves as the deli and sandwich shop and unit two houses the greengrocers and bespoke hamper shop.

Jo-Ann said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time in the village over the past 15 years, catering for the locals and tourists who come back each year but sadly, the time has come to retire.

"We look forward to engaging with prospective purchasers for our two leasehold business units.”

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale said: "This presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-established and profitable business with dual income streams, in the heart of a very popular coastal village loved by tourists and locals alike.

"Both units have been granted new ten-year extendable leases which are available on separate lease agreements.

“The UK staycation market is booming in North Yorkshire, and we have seen a significant increase in buyer demand for all types of hospitality and retail businesses in the region as a result. It’s a great time to be buying a local deli and grocery store near the coastline, with plenty of scope to add outside catering and additional income streams such as a coffee shop, to capture the added footfall.

“With the pandemic now hopefully behind us, local residents and tourists wish to support independent and family run businesses more than ever and given its rural village location, The Hunmanby Pantry is set to benefit from this sentiment for years to come.”

Christie & Co is also currently is selling The Cottage Inn, a well-established, traditional village pub in Hunmanby for £425,000.

They say the sale presents a great opportunity for a husband and wife team, expanding regional or national pub company to acquire a well-established and profitable community pub in North Yorkshire’s largest village.

The business is currently wet-led but offers great scope to re-introduce food with a commercial kitchen already installed.

It is is run as a managed house, with the tenants living upstairs, who will be vacating upon a sale being agreed.