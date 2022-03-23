THE PETROL and diesel prices in York have slightly decreased after just one week.
The Press reported last week that the cheapest price for fuel was 155.7p for unleaded and 168.7p diesel at Morrisons, Foss Island Road, with the most expensive being 173p for unleaded and 184.9p for diesel at Knavesmire service station, Tadcaster Road.
However, as of this week, while the cheapest price has now increased to 159.9p for unleaded and 177.9p for diesel at Shell Garage, York Road, the most expensive is now the Skipbridge Co-op on York Road, at 166.9p for unleaded and 177.9p for diesel.
Fuel prices have hit a record high due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- READ MORE: Windows of new York city centre flats to be kept shut due to pollution
The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in York (as of this week):
- Shell Garage, York Road, 159.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 160.7p unleaded, 178.7p diesel
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, 160.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- Knavesmire Service Station, Tadcaster Road, 163.8p unleaded, 174.8p diesel
- Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- London Bridge SF Connect, Tadcaster Road, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- Shell Garage, Hull Road Service Station, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- Sainsbury's, Monks Cross Drive, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- Jet Station Garage, Station Road, 163.9p unleaded, 173.9p diesel
- Asda, Monks Cross, 164.7p unleaded, 176.7p diesel
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment