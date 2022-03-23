THE PETROL and diesel prices in York have slightly decreased after just one week.

The Press reported last week that the cheapest price for fuel was 155.7p for unleaded and 168.7p diesel at Morrisons, Foss Island Road, with the most expensive being 173p for unleaded and 184.9p for diesel at Knavesmire service station, Tadcaster Road.

However, as of this week, while the cheapest price has now increased to 159.9p for unleaded and 177.9p for diesel at Shell Garage, York Road, the most expensive is now the Skipbridge Co-op on York Road, at 166.9p for unleaded and 177.9p for diesel.

Fuel prices have hit a record high due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in York (as of this week):

  1. Shell Garage, York Road, 159.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
  2. Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 160.7p unleaded, 178.7p diesel
  3. Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, 160.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
  4. Knavesmire Service Station, Tadcaster Road, 163.8p unleaded, 174.8p diesel
  5. Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
  6. London Bridge SF Connect, Tadcaster Road, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel  
  7. Shell Garage, Hull Road Service Station, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
  8. Sainsbury's, Monks Cross Drive, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
  9. Jet Station Garage, Station Road, 163.9p unleaded, 173.9p diesel
  10.  Asda, Monks Cross, 164.7p unleaded, 176.7p diesel