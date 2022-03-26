If you love history and the great outdoors, a trip to this corner of Scotland would be braw, suggests MAXINE GORDON

AS war raged in Ukraine, the words on the wall in front of us seemed all the more poignant.

"It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours, that we are fighting, but for freedom - for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself".

We were at the new-look visitor centre by Arbroath Abbey where these words are engraved on the wall in honour of the Declaration of Arbroath, the most famous document in Scottish history.

The declaration took the form of a letter sent to Pope John XXII sent by 39 Scottish nobles in defence of Scotland as an independent, sovereign kingdom. It was sent from the abbey in April 1320.

Fast forward to April 2020 and the visitor centre had a new exhibition all ready to launch to tie in with the 700th anniversary of the declaration - but it was put back because of the pandemic.

But Covid restrictions have eased and visitors are welcome once more - and can see a replica of the original declaration, written in Latin, and find out more about this pivotal time in Scottish history.

The abbey itself, which is a ruin, is currently sealed off for repair works.

Arbroath Abbey

Our visit was part of a three-day break in the county of Angus, based at Arbroath and, just half an hour's drive north, Montrose.

Both are within easy reach of Dundee - worth a stop in itself to check out the V&A arts and design museum and the RSS Discovery, which took Scott and Shackleton to Antarctica in 1901, each handily situated next to each other on the waterfront.

We took the train from York, changing at Edinburgh, and picked up a hire-car when we disembarked at Dundee. The train ride must be one of the best in Britain. For long stretches, it hugs the North Sea coast, with highlights including crossing the iconic Forth Rail Bridge and the Tay Bridge too.

Once, fishing was a key industry for the area - and no visit should pass without trying the local speciality, the Arbroath Smokie (a smoked haddock). We had ours for breakfast during our two-night stay at the very comfortable Links Hotel in Montrose.

Arbroath smokies - a local delicacy

The town is home to the natural phenomenon of the Montrose Basin - a giant lake-like structure which is in fact an enclosed estuary and gives Montrose the impression of being surrounded by water: the North Sea to the east; the basin to the west.

It is a sight to behold, and all the more so during autumn and winter when it is home to 100,000 migratory birds including pink-footed geese, wigeon and other waterfowl and waders. In spring and summer it supports various breeding colonies including sand martins, common terns and eider.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has a visitor centre on the outskirts of Montrose which tells the story of the basin and its inhabitants and has watching stations with telescopes and binoculars where you can look for wildlife. Knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff are on hand to tell you which birds you can spot as well as provide tips on how to enjoy the many nature walks around the site.

While in Montrose, head to the House of Dun, a fabulously preserved Georgian country house now run by the National Trust. This is fun too - guides dressed in Victorian costumes give regular tours throughout the day, providing a colourful portrait of life both upstairs and downstairs.

One of its many marvels is the artistic plasterwork in the saloon, with its hidden Jacobite symbolism. The views across Angus and over to the Montrose Basin are special too.

Rather unusually, giant sequoia trees - imported from the USA some 250 years ago - are planted in the grounds. You can see them for miles around - by far the largest trees in the area. And if you get up close to them, touch the bark - it gives like a sponge!

No trip to the area would be complete without a visit to the beach (or to one of the many golf courses if you play!).

Lunan Bay, just three miles south from Montrose, has to be one of the loveliest spots in Scotland if not the UK. Backed by grassy dunes, its flat golden sands stretch for two miles, with dramatic boulder and rock formations at its northern end.

Lunan Bay near Montrose

Back in Arbroath, make time to check out Hospitalfield House a stunning example of Victorian Arts and Crafts architecture and interiors, which is now run partly as a visitor attraction and as a residence for working artists. There is a fernery, walled garden and cafe to enjoy too.

Our food stops included lunch at the Townhouse Hotel (excellent home made lentil soup) and an eyes-bigger-than-your-belly dinner of delicious Greek mezze at Andreou's Bistro - both in Abroath's High Street.

We also enjoyed a melt-in-the-mouth fillet of Angus steak at the Park Hotel in Montrose.

Scottish hospitality was second-to-none - enough reason to make a trip to this corner of Scotland now that we are all 'free' to travel again.

For more information about this area of Scotland, check out: visitangus.com