A GUITARIST and songwriter, who has earned a reputation for vivid, narrative-driven songwriting and captivating live performances, is set for a gig in York.
Midlands born Sam Carter will bring his live show to the Black Swan Folk Club in York on Thursday April 21.
Over the past 15 years, Sam has toured the world, won a BBC Folk Award and made appearances on national TV, including a special performance on Later… with Jools Holland.
He has also recorded and performed with some of folk’s leading lights, including Richard Thompson, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson and Nancy Kerr.
Sam embarked on the first leg of his 'Home Waters' tour in autumn 2021, performing to audiences accompanied by the specially-assembled Home Waters String Quartet.
The tour coincided with the release of the album Home Waters Live and the premiere of the accompanying lockdown concert film Home Waters In Concert, which featured among Bandcamp's monthly round-up of streamed concert highlights.
This spring, Sam will complete the Home Waters tour with a selection of intimate solo dates and a re-streaming of the acclaimed Home Waters In Concert.
Tickets for Sam Carter's show in York are priced at £12.10. To purchase them, contact 01904 658338.
