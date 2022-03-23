Disney has released their new and exclusive Easter collection and it doesn't disappoint.

The collection features new limited edition soft toys from the film empire, including much loved characters Mickey, Stitch, Minnie and Winnie the Pooh.

And even better all the Easter toys are currently at a great price, now just £15 instead of £20.

So if you want to get someone an extra special present this Easter or treat yourself then look no further as we've got Disney's full collection here.

Disney's Easter Collection

Disney Store Stitch Easter Medium Soft Toy

Easter Stitch. (ShopDisney)

If you're a fan of Lilo and Stitch then this new toy is a must as lovable Stitch wears a fluffy chick outfit.

It also features an embroidered Disney Store 2022 logo on one foot while the other foot can be personalised.

Buy it now for £15 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Mickey Mouse Easter Medium Soft Toy

The iconic Mickey is also featured in the Easter collection, wearing a fluffy bunny outfit and bow tie.

Buy it now for £15 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Minnie Mouse Easter Medium Soft Toy

Easter Minnie. (ShopDisney)

The last toy in the Easter collection is Minnie, sporting a pink bunny outfit and a polka dot bow on her head.

Minnie can be personalised while one foot features the embroidered Disney Store 2022 logo.

Buy it now for £15 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Winnie the Pooh Easter Medium Soft Toy

The honey-loving bear is available in a purple bunny outfit and a cute bow tie.

The Winnie the Pooh toy is also embroidered with the Disney Store 2022 logo on the foot.

Buy it now for £15 via ShopDisney.