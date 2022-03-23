Treat your mum to a day out that she'll never forget from Virgin Experience Days.
The experience day company has revealed its Mother's Day picks to help you spoil that special someone in your life.
Whether you're after an afternoon tea, a cooking class or a tree top challenge, there are plenty of things to choose from.
Most vouchers are valid for nine months from point of purchase, but check the T&Cs for each booking first.
Here are some of the most popular Mother's Day picks from Virgin Experience Days
Hike with Huskies and Entry to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation for Two
Where: Kent - Dartford
Price: £50
Find out more here.
Visit to Port Lympne Reserve and Afternoon Tea for Two
Where: Kent - Hythe
Price: £60 - save £30
Find out more here.
Cook Together Class for Two at the Gordon Ramsay Academy
Where: Surrey - Woking
Price: £100
Find out more here.
Visit to Spinnaker Tower with Afternoon Tea at the Top for Two
Where: Hampshire - Portsmouth
Price: £70
Find out more here.
Terrarium Workshop with Prosecco
Where: London - Hackney
Price: £148
Find out more here.
Tree Top Challenge for Two
Where: 30 locations across the UK
Price: £66
Find out more here.
See more via the Virgin Experience Days website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.