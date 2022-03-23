A 'MAGNIFICENT seven' of soul music legends will be teaming up for the first time to form a new tour - including a show in York.
In September, the 'Giants of Soul' tour will be heading into York where they will perform at the Barbican.
The tour features Tunde Baiyweu, the voice of The Lighthouse Family, famed for singles including Ocean Drive, Lifted, High, Lost in Space and Raincloud, selling a combined 15 million albums and Deniece Williams, the four-time Grammy winner behind Free, Let’s Hear it For The Boy, and That’s What Friends Are For.
Gwen Dickey the voice of Rose Royce, with nine UK top 40s including Love Don’t Live Here Anymore, Wishing on a Star, and the Grammy-winning Car Wash will perform in the show, as will Alexander O’Neal, with 14 UK top 40 hits including Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight, and Saturday Love.
Jaki Graham, with six UK top 40 hits including Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, Round and Around, Set Me Free, Janet Kay, the star behind smash hit Silly Games and new breakout star Candace Woodson, who last year topped the UK Soul Chart, will also be involved.
The show comes to York Barbican on September 10.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.