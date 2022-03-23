If murderer Wayne Couzens is serving a whole life sentence and will never be released, what is the point of expending publicly funded resources to prosecute him for alleged offences of indecent exposure (Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with indecent exposure, March 18)?
It will serve no useful purpose. He’s not going to do any more time behind bars is he?
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
