I will join the armchair economists on the cost of Net Zero.
When someone describes £1 billion as a huge sum, they often fail to see the big picture. Many of us struggle with macro-economics. If each of the 83,000 homes in York is worth, say, £250,000 that means that the total value of York’s housing stock is around £20 billion. York is an average-sized city, so a billion is not an unimaginably huge sum.
When we talk of retrofitting to passive house standard all 83,000 homes in York at a cost of, say, £30,000 each - costing £2.4 billion to make them all more energy efficient - the key thing to understand is that this isn’t money we are sending to Putin or to the Middle East somewhere in return for oil. The money stays with us.
This is money invested in York to build things that will reduce our energy bills by 90 per cent. The money isn’t lost, it’s invested in people’s wages to deliver a zero carbon future and warmer homes, year after year.
What’s better: pouring the money into the bank accounts of oil barons, warmongers and dictators or investing it in our own homes?
Cllr Christian Vassie,
Chair, Climate Change Committee,
City of York Council Blake Court, Wheldrake
